Supercheap Auto joined Speedcafe as a Platinum Partner back in 2014.

“For a relationship in this game to last 10 years is really something and we’re ecstatic that Supercheap Auto is extending a further three years into the future,” said Speedcafe owner, Karl Begg.

“It shows the strength the continually expanding Speedcafe audience can bring to a retailer that is synonymous with automotive and motorsport.”

Supercheap Auto is similarly excited to extend the relationship.

“Speedcafe has been an outstanding motorsport partner of ours for a decade, and we’re super excited to extend that into the future,” said Andre Korte, General Manager, eCommerce and Marketing – Supercheap Auto.

“Our shared love of motorsport and tinkering with cars is one core reason to extend the partnership. Speedcafe has also been a strong partners with many of our sponsorships and activations.

“We’ve grown together in motorsport and look forward to entertaining and storytelling our shared motorsport love into the future.”

Supercheap Auto holds the presenting rights to the Supercars section on the Speedcafe website.

The renewed multi-year deal commences effective immediately and Supercheap Auto will be at the forefront of some further innovations that Speedcafe will unveil in the coming months.

About Supercheap Auto

Supercheap Auto is a thriving specialty retail business, specialising in automotive parts and accessories. They also stock a wide range of tools and accessories for the DIY home handyman as well as products for travel, touring, outdoors, garage and the shed. As the inaugural Super Retail Group brand established in 1972, Supercheap Auto has since grown into a major specialist retailer with over 300 stores across Australia and New Zealand and more than 3,800 team members. Supercheap Auto attributes its success and expansion to the emphasis placed on team members, stores and an extensive product range.