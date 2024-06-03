Steve Devjak won the two TFH Formula RX8 outings, Lachan Ward scored a threesome of Legend Cars Australia wins and Daniel Reynolds showed the way in Formula Vees.

From the mixed grid of Race 3, Devjak was able to grab the lead before half distance and was able to finish clear of Brock Paine. Ivan Vantagiato was the race leader for two laps and finished third in front of Geoff Connell and Rob Boaden.

Devjak led throughout the fourth and final race. Boaden started off the front row and was second before Paine passed him at Turn 4 on the first lap. Justin Lewis maintained fourth place ahead Connell while Thomas Derwent finished seventh after he overtook Vantagiato.

Legend Cars Australia were on track three times on Sunday and Ward won on each occasions. In the second race of the weekend, he had a 4.1s victory over Ryan Pring with Shane Tate third.

The top 10 were reversed for the third race. Ward was to get to the lead in five laps where he passed Lincoln Pope. Third was Hourigan, just in front of Pring, Scott Melville, Tate and Scott Morgan. Ward finished off with his fourth win where he was over 5s ahead of Pring and Tate. Melville was next ahead of the trio of Hourigan, Duckworth and Nathan Predo.

Reynolds led throughout the final Formula Vee encounter. The Checkmate driver was just able to hold off the late charge from Michael Kinsella (Jacer) who fell just 0.03s short of the win. Alex Macdonald was third just in front of fellow Jacer pilot David Caisley and chased by Michael Westerhout (Sabre) and Dylan Thomas (Jacer).

Matt Boylett had two wins in Excel Cup that secured him the round over Tyler Collins and Caleb Paterson. There were two race winners in Production Cars. Greg Symes (Mitsubishi Evo X) took out Race 3 and Roman Miller (BMW M2) Race 4 with Daniel Natoli (Audi TTRS) the overall winner after a second and a third.

A last race win for Rex Scoles gave the Holden Commodore VE driver the overall points ahead of Daniel Ross (Mazda RX8) and Sam Allen (BMW E36). Steve Hay (Commodore VK) won Race 3 before a DNF in the last. Peter Bray (Commodore) completed a four peat in Queensland Touring Cars with another two hard-fought victories over Rob Bellinger (BMW M3).