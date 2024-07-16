Duggan Family Hotels CEO, Mark Duggan confirmed the DHF Group will sponsor the round, and build on its support for Scott Cameron who will compete in series for the remainder of the season. Cameron competed in TCM for the first time at Hidden Valley in the Whiteline Racing team's Chevrolet Camaro RS.

“We are very pleased to be able to welcome Mark and his team from the Duggan Family Hotels to the Touring Car Masters family,” said TCM CEO Tony Hunter.

“It's great that they saw the potential in TCM as a category and chose to support Scott Cameron in the Whiteline Racing Camaro for the rest of the series.

“Having been part of the TCM series for a short time, they have decided to get a little more involved and have come on board for this wonderful showcase event which happens right in the vicinity of their home base.”

Duggan Family Hotels CEO Mark Duggan is also a racer and drives the Aston Martin DBR9 for DFH-Duggan Family Hotels Racing in the Precision National Sports Sedan Series.

“I am excited about the calibration; we have a growing interest in TCM,” Duggan remarked

“I see supporting TCM as too good of an opportunity not to grab as one of our hotels is in the area, TCM is a great category that has a lot of interest from our Pendle Inn V8 supercar club.

“It makes a lot of sense to get behind Touring Car Masters series with the race here in Sydney which is right in our backyard and with us having some of our P.I V8 club members joining us for a corporate event at SMP this weekend.” Duggan confirmed.

The Duggan Family Hotels has its own with a V8 Supercars club set up for people to enjoy a drink and some company with other race fans. Ellie Duggan, marketing manager of DFH added that the heart of Duggan family hotels is The Pendle Inn Hotel that is just down the road from Sydney Motorsport Park at 223 Wentworth Ave, Pendle Hill.

“Along with the sponsorship comes the support of a very strong Pendle Inn V8 supercar club that is nearing 300 members and constantly growing in numbers,” she added.

“The Pendle Inn V8 supercar club holds regular V8 barbecues, has corporate weekends at V8 supercar events, raffles off giveaways to Gold Coast 500 events.

“Club members can even win hot laps with Andre Heimgartner, and we have our yearly photo shoots with the race cars running under the Duggan Family Racing banner visiting the Pendle Inn Hotel.”

Touring Car Masters is on the Supercars program at Sydney Motorsport Park this weekend, with practice, qualifying and four races.