The Superbike class will have an additional round and go from seven to eight with a standalone round alongside the Repco Supercars Championship at Queensland Raceway.

The last time the Superbike class raced eight rounds was in 2011 which saw Glenn Allerton won the championship.

The traditional season opener of the ASBK Championships will again be at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, alongside the opening round of the FIM Superbike World Championship with three races scheduled for both the Superbike and Supersport class, as well as the Supersport 300 Championship.

The next round for all classes, will take place at Sydney Motorsport Park which again will run in day time and into the night under the lights.

Three rounds in the Sunshine state follow with Queensland Raceway the host of the third round before the series moves to Morgan Park Raceway, the ninth time that the series has visited the Warwick 2.967km circuit.

The Superbike class will return alone to QR, with its championship races run in conjunction with the Supercars at the Ipswich Super 440.

The last time Australian Superbike and the Supercars Championship raced there together was in 2011. Wayne Maxwell took the overall round win ahead of Allerton and Ben Attard.

All classes will then be at Phillip Island circuit before One Raceway again plays host to the penultimate round. The NSW venue near Goulburn, held a successful debut event this year, which had an attendance of 8,890 over the three days.

As it has for the past four seasons, the championship will again conclude at The Bend Motorsport Park in November.

2025 Mi-Bike Australian Superbike Championship