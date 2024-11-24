Saturday’s action at Island Magic was cut short when emergency crews were called to a medical episode involving a competitor.

It has now been sadly confirmed that the driver, IPRA regular Andrew Rhodes-Anderson, passed away at the scene.

His life was celebrated at the Island today with a touching tribute to Rhodes-Anderson.

IPRA Victoria’s President David Cock and IPRAVIC category commentator Steve De Vries paid an emotional tribute to Andrew. His #96 VN Commodore led the field on the sight lap before a minutes’ silence and the start of the Matt Flinders Plate at Island Magic.

“We unfortunately need to say goodbye to a fellow competitor and a friend,” started De Vries.

“Andrew was part of the category for the last 20 years. Sadly yesterday, he crossed the finish line for the final time and pulled up on the infield.

“By the time the medical team got to him and while in the best of care, he sadly left us, doing what he loved, motor racing with his fellow friends and competitors.”

Andrew’s motor racing dated back to the days of AUSCARs on the banks of the Calder Park Thunderdome.

“He was renowned for his dry sense of humour which a lot of people found difficult to make sense of at times. He called a spade a spade and he was ever the showman.”

He put on show, often from starting rear of grid after many setbacks, and passed numerous cars. A willing talker and a helper in the pits when it was needed.

A passion outside of motor racing was supporting our return service men and women. On the bonnet of his race car reads: “For those who left, never to return, and for those that returned but were never the same, we remember.”

He will be sadly missed by not just IPVIC but Improved Production Racing Australia and together with Speedcafe, deep felt condolences to his family and friends.