The donation came from Erebus Motorsport and the Saunders family and is the latest in a long line of charitable actions led by team owner Klimenko.

It was announced on the Fox Sports coverage of the Bathurst 1000, Klimenko explaining that her move to a rural property several years back inspired the donation.

“Since moving the country I’ve looked around and I’ve seen farmers in distress, families that have fifth-generations being pulled off the land,” said Klimenko.

Featured Videos

“I had a look at Rural Aid and they get no government money whatsoever. It’s up to Australians to support Australian made, Australian produce, everything else.

“Nobody knows that they don’t get anything except private money. And I thought, ‘you know what, it’s time to help Australia’.

“You can’t take it with you, so you may as well give it to those that need it.”