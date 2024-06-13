The SCT Camaro driver will jet off from Darwin to contest two overseas races as part of his ongoing role as a Porsche factory driver.

Following the Hidden Valley event Evans will join Phantom Global Racing for the Mount Fuji round of the Fanatec GT Asia alongside Sun Jingzu.

He and Phantom Global Racing will then head straight to Belgium for the 100th running of the 24 Hours of Spa where Evans will be teamed with Joel Eriksson and Thomas Preining.

The four-week stretch then concludes back in Australia for the NTI Townsville 500.

“It's certainly going to be a really big month for me,” said Evans.

“I've been doing lots of racing already in all different types of cars, so this is a pretty cool continuation of the busy schedule I've already had.

“I've had success at Darwin before in Porsche Carrera Cup, and I love the track and the event. It will be great to race a Supercar there. It's something I've always wanted to do.

“From there I go to Mount Fuji – a great track with a stunning backdrop. Then straight from Tokyo to Brussels for the 24 Hours of Spa, and it's really cool to be competing there in the 100th running of that race. It's one that any race driver around the world wants to win.

“I'll finally finish the trip off with Townsville, but with all that's ahead, it's hard to even think about that one yet.

“One thing for sure is that I'll have plenty of frequent flyer miles under my belt by the time I finish it all off!”

Evans heads into the Darwin round having completed a second rookie test at Queensland Raceway.