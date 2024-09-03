Evans will attend the five-day program as the least experienced attendee of the 13 taking part, most of whom have had experience in a national open wheeler category.

The program is set to find the top young talent in the region. The best will then be chosen to compete in the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy Finals in Italy for a place in the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy.

But that is not to say the Grade 11 Brisbane student will be under prepared. Like many kids, Evans is passionate about motorsport and dreams of a career behind the wheel.

In preparation of competing against well-credentialed and likeminded individuals from September 15, the journey began four years ago with driver training at Norwell, sim racing, and working on his driving craft.

He has also worked extensively with Focus Driver Performance which is headed up by Director and Head Performance Coach, Oliver Myers.

That involved an intense two-days-a-week program over 10-weeks which included driving, cognitive and fitness aspects with his main coach Josh Fife at the Queensland Raceway facility, backed up every other day with gym sessions and time on Evans’ own home simulator at home.

He also had the opportunity to participate in the ARDC Formula Pathways program at Sydney Motorsport Park. Formula Pathways is a joint AGI Sport and Focus Driver Performance venture which combines sim and on-track laps in a race car.

“Lincoln joined us at our most recent ARDC Race Academy event at Sydney Motorsport Park. We assisted Lincoln with the transition from the Hyundai Excel driving style into a formula car for the first time,” said AGI’s Adam Gotch.

“He was certainly on the pace after the two-day Academy program. We wish him all the best in the upcoming Ferrari Driver Academy camp coming up at Sepang next month.”

It was his first opportunity to driver an open wheel race car, it this case a Mygale Formula 4 Gen 1 which he relished. The week before he heads off to Malaysia, Evans will do a second Formula Pathways day at Queensland Raceway.

“Through the program we ran our standard testing protocols and saw there was great potential, albeit room for improvement, especially on the physical development front,” said Myers.

“Fast forward a few months and since the news of Lincoln’s selection to the FDA, we have put together a comprehensive performance program for Lincoln’s preparation for the FDA at Sepang.

“It consisted of two regular weekly visits, focusing on simulator coaching, cognitive development and a fitness program we have been blown away at his rate of improvements, across the board. We wish Lincoln the best of luck in the FDA Shootout in Sepang.”

Evans’ racing has been limited to day as this is his first year. He has competed at two rounds of the QR Drivers Championship in Track Attack Excels as well as the two rounds of the Australian Excel Super Series held so far, at SMP and QR. Once back from Sepang he will race in the Excel Enduro.