After the selection of three, a panel will select one to be offered a drive at the Sydney Motorsport Park round of the Toyota 86 Scholarship Series in 2025.

After Round 3 of the Circuit Excel Racing Association series on December 7-8, held in collaboration with Wildan 13 / Dunlop Motorsport, there will be the final selection process, which will include awards and incentives.

The previous rounds were held at Mt Panorama over Easter on the Bathurst 12 Hour program, and at Queensland Raceway as part of the Fight in the Night in July.

Featured Videos

Ethan Grigg-Gault won the first round before Matt Boylett took out the second while Tim Colombrita with two seconds, has the best overall result. Tyler Collins and Brad James have also been consistent. However, the series is not just based on end results.

The panel will assessed the three selected before and during a dedicated driver coaching sessions at a venue to be announced.

The session will access overall race performance, media presence, temperament on and off the track, social media presence/exposure, and the ability to absorb coaching comments and improve their driving outcomes.

The prize includes a test/familiarisation day, the race meeting which will consist of two practice sessions and qualifying, and the three races across the weekend.

The meeting will be the first the NSW Circuit Racing Championships and will also include the final rounds of the state Supersports and Sports Sedan championships.

Other categories to have their first track time on the rejuvenated Goulburn venue include Production Touring, Pulsars, Improved Production, Formula Fords, Formula Race Cars, Superkarts and Production Sports.