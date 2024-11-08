The GPDA used its first ever Instagram post to send a stern message to the FIA and its president Mohammed Ben Sulayem regarding recent driver misconduct outcomes.

A controversial clampdown on swearing during press conferences saw Max Verstappen slapped with a community service order after Singapore, while Charles Leclerc was fined €10,000 after Mexico.

That has drawn the ire of the GPDA, leading to a public plea from drivers to the treated like adults.

Featured Videos

The plea also covers other FIA controversies in recent years regarding things like wearing jewellery and non-fireproof underwear during races.

It also urges Ben Sulayem to “consider his own tone and language when talking to our member drivers”.

“As is the case with every sport, competitors must abide by the referee’s decision, whether they like it or not, indeed whether they agree with it or not,” read the statement.

“That is how sport works. The drivers (our members) are no different, and fully understand that.

“Our members are professional drivers, racing in Formula 1, the pinnacle of international motorsport. They are the gladiators and every racing weekend they put on a great show for the fans.

“With regards to swearing, there is a difference between swearing intended to insult others and more casual swearing, such as you might use to describe bad weather, or indeed an inanimate object such as a Formula 1 car, or a driving situation.

“We urge the FIA President to also consider his own tone and language when talking to our member drivers, or indeed about them, whether in a public forum or otherwise.

“Further, our members are adults, they do not need to be given instructions via the media, about matters as trivial as the wearing of jewellery and underpants.”

The statement then asked for better transparency into the use of monetary fines from the FIA.

“The GPDA has, on countless occasions, expressed its view that driver monetary fines are not appropriate for our sport.

“For the past three years, we have called upon the FIA president to share the details and strategy regarding how the FIA’s financial fines are allocated and where the funds are spent.

“We have also relayed our concerns about the negative image financial fines bring to the sport. We once again request that the FIA president provides financial transparency and direct, open dialogue with us.

“All stakeholders (FIA, F1, the teams and the GPDA) should jointly determine how and where the money is spent for the benefit of our sport.

“The GPDA wishes to collaborate in a constructive way with all the stakeholders, including the FIA president, in order to promote our great sport for the benefit of everyone who works in it, pays for it, watches it, and indeed loves it. We are playing our part.”

The FIA declined to comment when contacted by Speedcafe.