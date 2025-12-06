George Russell set the pace in final practice for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, edging Lando Norris by just four thousandths of a second with a 1m23.334s. Oscar Piastri was fifth, split from his teammate by Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso.

Haas drivers Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman were sixth and seventh, with Charles Leclerc, Kimi Antonelli and Alex Albon completing the top ten. Yuki Tsunoda was forced to sit out the latter part of the session after an unsafe release by Mercedes sent Kimi Antonelli into the side of him, finishing last alongside Lewis Hamilton and Franco Colapinto, who were the only three drivers to be more than a second off the fastest time.

A red flag was triggered when Hamilton spun and crashed at Turn 9, and Tsunoda was also involved in a near-miss with Norris earlier in the session.

Cars return to the track for the final qualifying session at 6pm local time (1am AEDT).