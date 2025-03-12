Featured Videos

A collaboration between F1’s official tyre supplier, Pirelli, and designer Denis Dekovi has resulted in a series of podium caps for 2025.

The top three finishers in Albert Park on Sunday will don green and cold caps in place of the traditional black.

It’s the first of 14 different looks set to be used throughout the coming season with Pirelli stating that “Dekovic pays homage to the traditions and cultural identity of the country hosting the Grand Prix through the use of colour and materials,” with his designs.

Fans will be able to purchase the event-specific caps via the company’s official website, with the first three variations already available.

This weekend’s Australian GP sees last year’s constructors’ championship winners McLaren start favourite.

The squad performed well during three days of pre-season testing and heads to Melbourne in far better shape than it has in the previous two years.

It’s expected to face stiff competition, however, with Mercedes, Ferrari, and Red Bull all thought to be within touching distance at the top of the order.

The Australian GP will mark Lewis Hamilton’s first in Ferrari colours, while Jack Doohan is set to start his second grand prix, and his first on home soil.

Alpine emerged as something of a dark horse during testing, where it looked to be vying with Williams be the ‘best of the rest’ mantle.

Track action in Albert Park begins with the local support categories, headlined by Supercars, from Thursday.

Formula 1 cars head out for the first time for Free Practice 1 on Friday from 12:30 local time.

Before then, Jack Doohan and Oscar Piastri are set to appear at the F1 Fan Festival at Melbourne Park Oval tomorrow.