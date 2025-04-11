Lando Norris headed the session for McLaren from Pierre Gasly and Lewis Hamilton.

Jack Doohan was seventh fastest for Alpine, one place up from Liam Lawson after the opening hour.

While Norris was fastest, Oscar Piastri was only 10th quickest in the second McLaren.

Held in the hot afternoon sun, it was an unrepresentative session that did little to reveal the weekend’s order, given the meaningful running happens after sunset.

That was further confused by the presence of six rookies in the session: Ryo Hirakawa (Haas), Frederik Vesti (Mercedes), Ayumu Iwasa (Red Bull), Felipe Drugovich (Aston Martin), Dino Beganovic (Ferrari), and Luke Browning (Williams).

Browning, who drove the session in place of Carlos Sainz, had a near miss at Turn 13 with teammate Alex Albon while on a fast lap – Albon turning into the apex unaware of his rapidly approaching colleague in an incident that officials noted would be investigated post-session.

Kimi Antonelli suffered a water pressure issue that limited the Mercedes youngster’s running.