Oscar Piastri dominated the race to win from George Russell and Lando Norris in third.

Norris was slapped with a five-second time penalty after starting out of his grid box but recovered well to narrowly miss out on second place.

He could still claim the spot, however, with Russell driver facing a post-race investigation for a DRS issue.

Jack Doohan saw the flag in 13th but was bumped to 15th with a time penalty for track limits, while Liam Lawson was classified 17th after a combative drive that saw him pick up multiple penalties for contact.