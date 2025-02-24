The Spaniard has stepped into the position previously filled by four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel.

In doing so, he joins George Russell, Anastasia Fowle, and chairman Alex Wurz as leaders of the body.

The Grand Prix Drivers Association (GPDA) is a representative group that acts on behalf of the drivers’ best interests.

It is not formally recognised by the sport and carries no regulatory weight or official influence.

However, it does have the authority to speak on behalf of the 20 drivers, as it has done on several occasions over the years.

Most recently it took to social media in response to the FIA’s increased focus on swearing.

“Our members are professional drivers, racing in Formula 1, the pinnacle of international motorsport,” it wrote last November.

“They are the gladiators and every racing weekend they put on a great show for the fans.

“With regards to swearing, there is a difference between swearing intended to insult others and more casual swearing, such as you might use to describe bad weather, or indeed an inanimate object such as a Formula 1 car, or a driving situation.

“We urge the FIA President to also consider his own tone and language when talking to our member drivers, or indeed about them, whether in a public forum or otherwise.”

First founded in the 1960s, the initial GPDA was disbanded in the early 1980s.

It was reformed in 1994 as the sport cracked down on driver aids, prompting drivers’ concern that the changes had been introduced too quickly and that safety would be compromised as a result.

Since then, it has continued to champion improved safety measures and was a strong supporter of the introduction of the halo.

Sainz’s addition as a director of the GPDA is likely to be well received.

The Spaniard is highly respected within the paddock and his comments are known to carry greater weight than others within the sport’s key bodies.