Another step towards Australian motor racing history beckons for Oscar Piastri at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

The McLaren star is vying to win his fourth straight grand prix, a feat only achieved by one other Australian — Jack Brabham.

In fact, Brabham has the record for most consecutive Formula 1 wins for an Australian at five. He achieved that in 1966 with the BT19. His previous best effort was in 1960, winning four in a row in a Cooper T53. In both instances, he won the world title.

Piastri arrives in Italy with a 16-point lead over his McLaren stablemate Lando Norris, who hasn’t been able to stand atop the podium since the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Last year at Imola, Red Bull ruled the roost with Max Verstappen. Norris was a close second in a thrilling finish to the 63-lap contest.

With the momentum swinging year-on-year in favour of McLaren, it stands to reason that the Papaya will be the team to beat.

“I go to Imola with a lot of positivity and confidence as well as the determination to keep pushing,” said Piastri.

“It’s an old-school track with iconic corners like Acque Minerali and Piratella and I’m excited to drive it in the MCL39.

“I’ve got good momentum behind me and I’m extremely focused heading into this first race of the European swing of the season.”

The Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix marks the first of three consecutive races. After Imola comes Monaco and Barcelona.

“After a very successful weekend for the team in Miami, we now head to Imola for the start of the triple header and our first European race of the season,” said McLaren team principal Andrea Stella.

“The Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix is always a great event, and the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari is a challenging and historic circuit which often provides exciting racing.

“The combination of fast and slow corners make it demanding for the drivers and engineers alike.

“It has been a busy and strong start to the season, I would like to once again thank the entire team for their continued hard work. We look forward to racing again in Imola.”

When is the Imola Grand Prix?

The Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at Imola takes place on May 16-18 at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari.

What time does the Imola Grand Prix start?

The 2025 Imola Grand Prix will start at 11pm AEST. Scroll down for more time zones.

What is the weather for the Imola Grand Prix?

Friday and Saturday look likely to be dry with temperatures up to 23 degrees. However, Sunday’s race could be a wet affair with showers in the afternoon possible for 70 percent of the Bologna region. There is a low chance of thunderstorms.

How to watch the Imola Grand Prix in Australia

The Formula 1 at Imola will be live and exclusively on Fox Sports 506. There is no live free-to-air coverage or post-race free-to-air highlights of the event in Australia.

Can I live stream the Imola Grand Prix in Australia?

The Imola Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Foxtel’s subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports.

Imola Grand Prix Fox Sports broadcast times (AEST)

Friday, May 16

Practice 1: 9:00pm-11:05pm AEST

Sky Sports 1, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Saturday, May 17

Practice 2: 12:40am-2:15am AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Practice 3: 8:15pm-10:10pm AEST

Qualifying: 11:55pm-1:05am AEST

Sunday, May 18

Build-up: 9:55pm-10:55pm AEST

Race 10:55pm-1:00am AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

How to watch the F1 Imola Grand Prix in New Zealand

Sky Sport will have broadcast coverage of the Imola Grand Prix. Sky Sport 4 will air action on Friday and Saturday before Sunday’s race moves to Sky Sport 1.

Can I live stream the Imola Grand Prix in New Zealand?

The Imola Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sport’s subscription streaming service SkyGo or Sky Sport Now.

Imola Grand Prix Sky Sports broadcast times (NZST)

Friday, May 16

Practice 1: 11:00pm-1:00am NZST

Sky Sport 4, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Saturday, May 17

Practice 2: 02:40am-4:15am NZST

Sky Sport 4, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Practice 3: 10:15pm-12:10am NZST

Sky Sport 4, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Qualifying: 1:10am-4:05am NZST

Sky Sport 4, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Sunday, May 18

Build-up: 11:30pm-12:55pm nZST

Race 12:55am-3:00am NZST

Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Formula 1 Imola Grand Prix schedule

Friday 16 May Duration Local AEST ACST AWST NZST FIA Formula 3 Practice Session 45 minutes 9:55 17:55 17:25 15:55 19:55 FIA Formula 2 Practice Session 45 minutes 11:05 19:05 18:35 17:05 21:05 Formula 1 Free Practice 1 60 minutes 13:30 21:30 21:00 19:30 23:30 FIA Formula 3 Qualifying Session 30 minutes 15:05 23:05 22:35 21:05 01:05 FIA Formula 2 Qualifying Session 30 minutes 16:00 00:00 23:30 22:00 02:00 Formula 1 Free Practice 2 60 minutes 17:00 01:00 00:30 23:00 03:00 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Practice Session 45 minutes 18:30 02:30 02:00 00:30 04:30 Saturday 17 May FIA Formula 3 Sprint Race (18 Laps or 40 Mins +1 Lap) 40 minutes 10:05 18:05 17:35 16:05 20:05 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Qualifying Session 30 minutes 11:20 19:20 18:50 17:20 21:20 Formula 1 Free Practice 3 60 minutes 12:30 20:30 20:00 18:30 22:30 FIA Formula 2 Sprint Race (25 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap) 45 minutes 14:15 22:15 21:45 20:15 00:00 Formula 1 Qualifying 60 minutes 16:00 00:00 23:30 22:00 02:00 Sunday 18 May FIA Formula 3 Feature Race (22 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap) 45 minutes 8:30 16:30 16:00 14:30 18:30 FIA Formula 2 Feature Race (35 Laps or 60 Mins +1 Lap) 60 minutes 10:00 18:00 17:30 16:00 20:00 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Race (15 Laps or 30 Mins +1 Lap) 30 minutes 11:45 19:45 19:15 17:45 21:45 Formula 1 Grand Prix (63 laps or 120 minutes) 120 minutes 15:00 23:00 22:30 21:00 01:00

Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship (after Miami)