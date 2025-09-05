Formula 1 heads to the historic Autodromo Nazionale Monza this weekend for Round 16 of the 2025 season, with the championship battle between McLaren teammates Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris once again set to dominate the headlines.

The 5.793km “Temple of Speed” is famed for its long straights, sweeping corners, and passionate Tifosi crowd. Monza has hosted almost every Italian Grand Prix and remains one of the few tracks where slipstreaming, DRS, and race strategy often outweigh qualifying pace, with just 34 percent of races won from pole and a relatively low 31 percent chance of a safety car.

Piastri arrives holding a 34-point lead after a dramatic Dutch GP, where he secured his seventh win and first career grand slam. The 24-year-old is chasing his first Italian GP victory, as he hopes to become only the second Australian after Daniel Ricciardo on the Italian GP winners’ list.

Norris will be eager to bounce back after his engine failure in the Netherlands ended a strong challenge, while Racing Bulls’ Isack Hadjar arrives on the back of his maiden podium, bringing momentum to the Italian weekend.

Ferrari face added pressure at their home race after a rare double DNF at Zandvoort, while Lewis Hamilton seeks a breakthrough in his first Monza outing in Ferrari red. The Scuderia still dominates the Italian GP record books with 21 wins, ahead of McLaren and Mercedes.

Monza promises a high-speed, strategy-driven showdown, where Piastri looks to consolidate his championship lead, Norris aims to stay in contention, and the rest of the field fights for glory in front of one of F1’s most passionate crowds.

When is the Italian Grand Prix?

The Italian Grand Prix at Monza takes place on September 5-7 (AEST).

What time does the Italian Grand Prix start?

The 2025 Italian Grand Prix will start at 11pm AEST on Sunday, September 7. Scroll down for more time zones.

What is the weather for the Italian Grand Prix?

Expect warm and cloudy conditions for the Italian Grand Prix. Temperatures will be in the high 20s across all three days, hitting a peak of 29 on Friday, with 27 on Saturday and 28 on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies forecast.

How to watch the Italian Grand Prix in Australia

The Italian Grand Prix will be live and exclusive on Fox Sports 506. There is no live free-to-air coverage or post-race free-to-air highlights of the event in Australia.

Can I live stream the Italian Grand Prix in Australia?

The Italian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Foxtel’s subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports.

Italian Grand Prix Fox Sports broadcast times (AEST)

Friday, September 5

Practice 1: 9:00pm-10:58pm AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Saturday, September 6

Practice 2: 12:35am-2:15am AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Practice 3: 8:15pm-10:10pm AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Qualifying: 11:55pm-1:05am AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Sunday, September 7

Build-up: 9:30pm-10:55pm AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Race: 10:55pm-1:00am AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

How to watch the Italian Grand Prix in New Zealand

Sky Sport will have broadcast coverage of the Italian Grand Prix. Sky Sport 1 will air action on Friday, Sky Sport 4 on Saturday & Sky Sport 3 on Sunday.

Can I live stream the Italian Grand Prix in New Zealand?

The Italian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sport’s subscription streaming service SkyGo or Sky Sport Now.

Italian Grand Prix Sky Sports broadcast times (NZST)

Friday, September 5

Practice 1: 11:00pm-1:00am NZST

Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Saturday, September 6

Practice 2: 2:35am-4:15am NZST

Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Practice 3: 10:15pm-12:10am NZST

Sky Sport 4, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Sunday, September 7

Qualifying: 1:15am-4:00am NZST

Sky Sport 4, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Build-up: 11:30pm-12:55am NZST

Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Monday, September 8

Race 12:55am-3:00am NZST

Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix schedule

Friday, 5 September Duration Local AEST ACST AWST NZ FIA Formula 3 First Practice Session 45 minutes 9:35 17:35 17:05 15:35 19:35 FIA Formula 2 First Practice Session 45 minutes 11:00 19:00 18:30 17:00 21:00 Formula 1 Free Practice 1 60 minutes 13:30 21:30 21:00 19:30 23:30 FIA Formula 3 Qualifying Session – Group A 10 minutes 15:00 23:00 22:30 21:00 1:00 FIA Formula 3 Qualifying Session – Group B 10 minutes 15:20 23:20 22:50 21:20 1:20 FIA Formula 2 Qualifying Session 30 minutes 15:35 23:35 23:05 21:35 1:35 Formula 1 Free Practice 2 60 minutes 17:00 1:00 0:30 23:00 3:00 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Practice Session 45 minutes 18:30 2:30 2:00 0:30 4:30 Saturday, 6 September FIA Formula 3 Sprint Race (18 Laps or 40 Mins +1 Lap) 40 minutes 9:15 17:15 16:45 15:15 19:15 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Qualifying Session 30 minutes 10:35 18:35 18:05 16:35 20:35 Formula 1 Free Practice 3 60 minutes 12:30 20:30 20:00 18:30 22:30 FIA Formula 2 Sprint Race (21 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap) 45 minutes 14:15 22:15 21:45 20:15 0:15 Formula 1 Qualifying 60 minutes 16:00 0:00 23:30 22:00 2:00 Sunday, 7 September FIA Formula 3 Feature Race (22 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap) 45 minutes 8:15 16:15 15:45 14:15 18:15 FIA Formula 2 Feature Race (30 Laps or 60 Mins +1 Lap) 60 minutes 9:45 17:45 17:15 15:45 19:45 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Race (15 Laps or 30 Mins +1 Lap) 30 minutes 11:45 19:45 19:15 17:45 21:45 Formula 1 Grand Prix (53 laps or 120 minutes) 120 minutes 15:00 23:00 22:30 21:00 1:00

Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship (After Dutch GP)