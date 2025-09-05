Formula 1 heads to the historic Autodromo Nazionale Monza this weekend for Round 16 of the 2025 season, with the championship battle between McLaren teammates Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris once again set to dominate the headlines.
The 5.793km “Temple of Speed” is famed for its long straights, sweeping corners, and passionate Tifosi crowd. Monza has hosted almost every Italian Grand Prix and remains one of the few tracks where slipstreaming, DRS, and race strategy often outweigh qualifying pace, with just 34 percent of races won from pole and a relatively low 31 percent chance of a safety car.
Piastri arrives holding a 34-point lead after a dramatic Dutch GP, where he secured his seventh win and first career grand slam. The 24-year-old is chasing his first Italian GP victory, as he hopes to become only the second Australian after Daniel Ricciardo on the Italian GP winners’ list.
Norris will be eager to bounce back after his engine failure in the Netherlands ended a strong challenge, while Racing Bulls’ Isack Hadjar arrives on the back of his maiden podium, bringing momentum to the Italian weekend.
Ferrari face added pressure at their home race after a rare double DNF at Zandvoort, while Lewis Hamilton seeks a breakthrough in his first Monza outing in Ferrari red. The Scuderia still dominates the Italian GP record books with 21 wins, ahead of McLaren and Mercedes.
Monza promises a high-speed, strategy-driven showdown, where Piastri looks to consolidate his championship lead, Norris aims to stay in contention, and the rest of the field fights for glory in front of one of F1’s most passionate crowds.
When is the Italian Grand Prix?
The Italian Grand Prix at Monza takes place on September 5-7 (AEST).
What time does the Italian Grand Prix start?
The 2025 Italian Grand Prix will start at 11pm AEST on Sunday, September 7. Scroll down for more time zones.
What is the weather for the Italian Grand Prix?
Expect warm and cloudy conditions for the Italian Grand Prix. Temperatures will be in the high 20s across all three days, hitting a peak of 29 on Friday, with 27 on Saturday and 28 on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies forecast.
How to watch the Italian Grand Prix in Australia
The Italian Grand Prix will be live and exclusive on Fox Sports 506. There is no live free-to-air coverage or post-race free-to-air highlights of the event in Australia.
Can I live stream the Italian Grand Prix in Australia?
The Italian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Foxtel’s subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports.
Italian Grand Prix Fox Sports broadcast times (AEST)
Friday, September 5
Practice 1: 9:00pm-10:58pm AEST
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
Saturday, September 6
Practice 2: 12:35am-2:15am AEST
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
Practice 3: 8:15pm-10:10pm AEST
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
Qualifying: 11:55pm-1:05am AEST
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
Sunday, September 7
Build-up: 9:30pm-10:55pm AEST
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
Race: 10:55pm-1:00am AEST
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
How to watch the Italian Grand Prix in New Zealand
Sky Sport will have broadcast coverage of the Italian Grand Prix. Sky Sport 1 will air action on Friday, Sky Sport 4 on Saturday & Sky Sport 3 on Sunday.
Can I live stream the Italian Grand Prix in New Zealand?
The Italian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sport’s subscription streaming service SkyGo or Sky Sport Now.
Italian Grand Prix Sky Sports broadcast times (NZST)
Friday, September 5
Practice 1: 11:00pm-1:00am NZST
Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Saturday, September 6
Practice 2: 2:35am-4:15am NZST
Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Practice 3: 10:15pm-12:10am NZST
Sky Sport 4, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Sunday, September 7
Qualifying: 1:15am-4:00am NZST
Sky Sport 4, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Build-up: 11:30pm-12:55am NZST
Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Monday, September 8
Race 12:55am-3:00am NZST
Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix schedule
|Friday, 5 September
|Duration
|Local
|AEST
|ACST
|AWST
|NZ
|FIA Formula 3
|First Practice Session
|45 minutes
|9:35
|17:35
|17:05
|15:35
|19:35
|FIA Formula 2
|First Practice Session
|45 minutes
|11:00
|19:00
|18:30
|17:00
|21:00
|Formula 1
|Free Practice 1
|60 minutes
|13:30
|21:30
|21:00
|19:30
|23:30
|FIA Formula 3
|Qualifying Session – Group A
|10 minutes
|15:00
|23:00
|22:30
|21:00
|1:00
|FIA Formula 3
|Qualifying Session – Group B
|10 minutes
|15:20
|23:20
|22:50
|21:20
|1:20
|FIA Formula 2
|Qualifying Session
|30 minutes
|15:35
|23:35
|23:05
|21:35
|1:35
|Formula 1
|Free Practice 2
|60 minutes
|17:00
|1:00
|0:30
|23:00
|3:00
|Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup
|Practice Session
|45 minutes
|18:30
|2:30
|2:00
|0:30
|4:30
|Saturday, 6 September
|FIA Formula 3
|Sprint Race (18 Laps or 40 Mins +1 Lap)
|40 minutes
|9:15
|17:15
|16:45
|15:15
|19:15
|Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup
|Qualifying Session
|30 minutes
|10:35
|18:35
|18:05
|16:35
|20:35
|Formula 1
|Free Practice 3
|60 minutes
|12:30
|20:30
|20:00
|18:30
|22:30
|FIA Formula 2
|Sprint Race (21 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap)
|45 minutes
|14:15
|22:15
|21:45
|20:15
|0:15
|Formula 1
|Qualifying
|60 minutes
|16:00
|0:00
|23:30
|22:00
|2:00
|Sunday, 7 September
|FIA Formula 3
|Feature Race (22 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap)
|45 minutes
|8:15
|16:15
|15:45
|14:15
|18:15
|FIA Formula 2
|Feature Race (30 Laps or 60 Mins +1 Lap)
|60 minutes
|9:45
|17:45
|17:15
|15:45
|19:45
|Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup
|Race (15 Laps or 30 Mins +1 Lap)
|30 minutes
|11:45
|19:45
|19:15
|17:45
|21:45
|Formula 1
|Grand Prix (53 laps or 120 minutes)
|120 minutes
|15:00
|23:00
|22:30
|21:00
|1:00
Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship (After Dutch GP)
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Wins
|Poles
|Points
|Diff
|Gap
|1
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|7
|5
|309
|2
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|5
|4
|275
|34
|34
|3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|2
|4
|205
|104
|70
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1
|1
|184
|125
|21
|5
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|0
|1
|151
|158
|33
|6
|12
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|0
|0
|109
|200
|42
|7
|44
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|0
|0
|64
|245
|45
|7
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|0
|0
|64
|245
|0
|9
|87
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|0
|0
|37
|272
|27
|9
|27
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|0
|0
|37
|272
|0
|11
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|0
|0
|32
|277
|5
|12
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|0
|0
|30
|279
|2
|13
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|0
|0
|28
|281
|2
|14
|55
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|0
|0
|20
|289
|8
|14
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|0
|0
|20
|289
|0
|16
|6
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|0
|0
|16
|293
|4
|16
|22
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|0
|0
|16
|293
|0
|18
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|0
|0
|14
|295
|2
|19
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|0
|0
|12
|297
|2
|20
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|0
|0
|0
|309
|12
|20
|7
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|0
|0
|0
|309
|12
