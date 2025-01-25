The seven-time world champion logged 30 laps aboard a 2023-spec F1 car, describing it as one of the best feelings of his life.

The outing followed a busy week for the 40-year old who made his first visit to the squad’s Maranello base on Monday.

He’s spent time meeting and greeting his new team and had a spell in the simulator as he gets to grips with his new team.

Hamilton will partner Charles Leclerc at Ferrari this year, replacing the Williams-bound Carlos Sainz and ending a nearly two-decade collaboration with Mercedes (across McLaren and the factory F1 team).