Starting from the pit lane after the team opted to install a new power unit following a difficult qualifying session, the Kiwi was unable to make significant progress during the race, ultimately recording his third retirement of the season.

Lawson said he was disappointed with the result, especially given how strong the car felt during the weekend.

“It was always going to be a difficult race starting from the pit lane, but we took the decision to install a new PU after a tough quali yesterday,” Lawson said.

“We unfortunately had to retire, which is a shame given the pace of the car this weekend was good. We’ll keep working on the speed and I’ll keep working on myself to reset ahead of Austria.”

It continues a challenging 2025 campaign for Lawson, with the 23-year-old scoring points only once this season in Monaco.

It also marked the first race since Miami in which Racing Bulls failed to score, with teammate Isack Hadjar finishing 16th.

The result ended the team’s run of three consecutive points-scoring finishes and dropped them behind Haas in the Constructors’ Championship.

Team principal Laurent Mekies admitted it was a tough outcome but said the team was already focused on bouncing back at their home race in Austria in two weeks’ time.

“The hard fact is that we didn’t have enough pace today to fight in the top ten,” Mekies said.

“Isack suffered high graining on his tyres during the first stint on the mediums and sadly we had to retire Liam’s car due to an issue in the cooling system.

“We certainly take some positives from this weekend and the fight is on, so we’ll keep pushing all together in Faenza and Milton Keynes to come back stronger.”