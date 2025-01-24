Last week, it was announced that Bravi would step down as the Sauber’s public face.

The Swiss squad is poised to welcome Red Bull’s Jonathan Wheatley as team principal from April 1.

That signing pigeon-holed Bravi, who opted to leave the organisation he joined in 2017.

He joins McLaren in a newly created role that will see him become chief business affairs officer when he starts next month.

Bravi will offer “executive leadership across a range of McLaren Racing business matters including legal, driver development, commercial, driver contract management and rights holders/governing body management.”

He’ll also take over the squad’s driver development program, replacing Stephanie Carlin who will move into a more F1-centric position.

“I’m delighted to have Alessandro joining us with his extensive expertise and motorsport background,” said McLaren CEO Zak Brown.

“Alongside managing our legal and driver development functions, he will also provide invaluable support on all professional driver business management matters, racing governance activities across our various rights holders and governing body relationships and broad business support to all our racing series as needed.”

A qualified lawyer, Bravi has extensive experience in motorsport.

After graduating from university, he initially cut his teeth as a journalist in the early 2000s and was team principal of junior squad Trident for three years, where he worked alongside ART team boss Fred Vasseur.

A spell in the rally world followed before joining Vasseur at Sauber in 2017.

There, he played a significant role in negotiating the sale of the organisation to Audi.

“McLaren is a team I have been a huge fan of my whole life, and it therefore sparks special emotions personally to have the opportunity to now work with such an amazing group of people,” Bravi said.

“I’m so grateful to be joining such a great organisation with the values and culture that are so clear to see from the outside.

“I want to reward the trust and confidence that Zak and the board have put in me by giving my full dedication and effort to help contribute to the continued success, as I believe teamwork is key to everything.

“I am so happy to be joining a team that I truly believe sets the benchmark in F1 both on and off the track, and I can’t wait to get started at the beginning of February.”

Bravi’s appointment is one of several personnel changes at Woking, with communications boss Steve Atkins set to depart.

Having joined two years ago, the former Chelsea Football Club comms head cited the extensive international travel required of his role, and the desire to spend more time at home with family as motivations for his exit.