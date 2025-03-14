Lando Norris ended the session fastest, pipping Carlos Sainz who was the surprise of the opening hour of running in Melbourne.

The session was twice interrupted by red flags; once when Jack Doohan dipped a wheel and dragged gravel onto the track at Turn 6, and the other for a hefty crash for Oliver Bearman.

There was also a moment at Turn 4 for George Russell, who skated on at the left-hander and spun into the tyre barrier almost as the chequered flag waved.

