Lando Norris ended the session fastest, pipping Carlos Sainz who was the surprise of the opening hour of running in Melbourne.
The session was twice interrupted by red flags; once when Jack Doohan dipped a wheel and dragged gravel onto the track at Turn 6, and the other for a hefty crash for Oliver Bearman.
There was also a moment at Turn 4 for George Russell, who skated on at the left-hander and spun into the tyre barrier almost as the chequered flag waved.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Diff
|Best
|1
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren – Mercedes
|21
|1:17.252s
|2
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams – Mercedes
|25
|0.149s
|1:17.401s
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|21
|0.209s
|1:17.461s
|4
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren – Mercedes
|20
|0.418s
|1:17.670s
|5
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull – Honda
|21
|0.444s
|1:17.696s
|6
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams – Mercedes
|18
|0.461s
|1:17.713s
|7
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|26
|0.464s
|1:17.716s
|8
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin – Mercedes
|23
|0.484s
|1:17.736s
|9
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls – Honda
|25
|0.595s
|1:17.847s
|10
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin – Mercedes
|20
|0.805s
|1:18.057s
|11
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls – Honda
|23
|0.809s
|1:18.061s
|12
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|20
|0.819s
|1:18.071s
|13
|7
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine – Renault
|20
|0.980s
|1:18.232s
|14
|12
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|25
|1.138s
|1:18.390s
|15
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber – Ferrari
|22
|1.186s
|1:18.438s
|16
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Red Bull – Honda
|22
|1.203s
|1:18.455s
|17
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine – Renault
|23
|1.253s
|1:18.505s
|18
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber – Ferrari
|18
|1.334s
|1:18.586s
|19
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas – Ferrari
|16
|1.887s
|1:19.139s
|20
|87
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas – Ferrari
|12
|2.060s
|1:19.312s