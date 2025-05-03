A stunning lap from Kimi Antonelli saw the young Italian seal his first pole position in Formula 1.
His 1:26.482s proved too good for Oscar Piastri who was second best, just 0.045s slower, with Lando Norris third fastest.
Jack Doohan was furious with his team after his final run in SQ1 was delayed.
That cost him an opportunity to start a second flying lap before the chequered flag fell, eliminating him in 17th.
Liam Lawson was in a similar boat, progressing to SQ2 but unable to do better than 14th – the slowest time in the segment as Carlos Sainz failed to set a time.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|SQ1
|SQ2
|SQ3
|1
|12
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|15
|1:27.858s
|1:27.384s
|1:26.482s
|2
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren – Mercedes
|12
|1:27.951s
|1:27.354s
|1:26.527s
|3
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren – Mercedes
|14
|1:27.890s
|1:27.109s
|1:26.582s
|4
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull – Honda
|16
|1:27.953s
|1:27.245s
|1:26.737s
|5
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|15
|1:27.688s
|1:27.666s
|1:26.791s
|6
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|16
|1:28.325s
|1:27.467s
|1:26.808s
|7
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|15
|1:28.231s
|1:27.546s
|1:27.030s
|8
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams – Mercedes
|15
|1:27.859s
|1:27.697s
|1:27.193s
|9
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls – Honda
|12
|1:28.394s
|1:27.773s
|1:27.543s
|10
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin – Mercedes
|13
|1:28.455s
|1:27.766s
|1:27.790s
|11
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber – Ferrari
|9
|1:28.542s
|1:27.850s
|12
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas – Ferrari
|9
|1:28.303s
|1:28.070s
|13
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine – Renault
|9
|1:28.345s
|1:28.167s
|14
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls – Honda
|8
|1:28.914s
|1:28.375s
|15
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams – Mercedes
|8
|1:27.899s
|16
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin – Mercedes
|6
|1:29.028s
|17
|7
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine – Renault
|5
|1:29.171s
|18
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull – Honda
|5
|1:29.246s
|19
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber – Ferrari
|6
|1:29.312s
|20
|87
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas – Ferrari
|5
|1:29.825s
Discussion about this post