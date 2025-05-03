A stunning lap from Kimi Antonelli saw the young Italian seal his first pole position in Formula 1.

His 1:26.482s proved too good for Oscar Piastri who was second best, just 0.045s slower, with Lando Norris third fastest.

Jack Doohan was furious with his team after his final run in SQ1 was delayed.

That cost him an opportunity to start a second flying lap before the chequered flag fell, eliminating him in 17th.

Liam Lawson was in a similar boat, progressing to SQ2 but unable to do better than 14th – the slowest time in the segment as Carlos Sainz failed to set a time.