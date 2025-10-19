Max Verstappen secured pole position for the United States Grand Prix with a 1:32.510, 0.291s clear of Lando Norris. Charles Leclerc will start third ahead of George Russell, Lewis Hamilton, and Oscar Piastri, who could only manage sixth after struggling for pace throughout qualifying.

Kimi Antonelli continued his strong form in seventh, followed by Oliver Bearman, Carlos Sainz, and Fernando Alonso completing the top ten.

Nico Hulkenberg narrowly missed Q3 in 11th, joined by Liam Lawson, Yuki Tsunoda, Pierre Gasly, and Franco Colapinto in Q2 elimination. A red flag interrupted Q1 after Isack Hadjar crashed at Turn 6, with Gabriel Bortoleto, Esteban Ocon, Lance Stroll, and Alex Albon also out. Stroll drops to the back due to a five-place penalty from his Sprint crash.

The United States Grand Prix begins at 2pm local time on Sunday (6am AEDT Monday).