The collector, who has chosen to remain anonymous, paid more than $25,000 at a Lloyd’s auction for the trophy, which was advertised as the original award given to Jones for winning the 1980 drivers’ championship.

However, the collector’s excitement quickly turned to frustration when it emerged that the item he purchased was in fact a replica.

The original trophy had been stolen from London years earlier, and Jones was presented with a replacement at the Australian Motorsport Hall of Fame in 2016.

According to Nine News, the auction house’s promotional materials did not disclose that the trophy was a remake, despite Lloyd’s being aware of this fact.

The man has since been refunded for his purchase, with the trophy relisted shortly after the incident and the description updated to clarify it is a replica.

Advertisements

Claire awards Alan Jones with a replica of his 1980 F1 championship trophy at the Australian Motorsport Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/0hO9IxRvHD — Atlassian Williams F1 Team (@WilliamsF1) March 19, 2016

Lloyd’s confirmed the replacement was remade to the exact specifications, materials, and manufacturer as the original presented to Jones.

A spokesperson for Lloyd’s told Nine News: “We apologise to the purchaser for any confusion and refunded him in full within days. It remains an important piece of motoring history.”

At the time of writing on Friday, the current listed bid is $302 for the remake.

“This trophy stands as a tangible symbol of that historic triumph, representing the pinnacle of international motorsport and an era when bravery, mechanical sympathy and raw talent defined Formula One,” the listing reads in part.

“The 1980 season not only cemented Alan Jones’ legacy as a world champion but also established Williams Grand Prix Engineering as a powerhouse in the sport.

“Highly evocative and instantly recognisable, this trophy transcends motorsport memorabilia — it is a museum-worthy artefact tied directly to a singular moment in Australian and global sporting history.

“Opportunities to acquire items of this calibre and provenance are exceptionally rare, making this a once-in-a-generation collectible for serious motorsport enthusiasts, collectors and institutions alike.”

Jones’ 1980 victory remains the last time an Australian driver has won the Formula 1 drivers’ championship.