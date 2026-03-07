George Russell secured pole position for the Australian Grand Prix with a dominant qualifying performance at Albert Park, topping every session and finishing two tenths clear of teammate Kimi Antonelli.
Isack Hadjar impressed in third on his Red Bull debut, equalling his best career qualifying result, while Charles Leclerc will line up fourth for Ferrari ahead of Oscar Piastri, who starts fifth at his home event.
Lando Norris qualified sixth for McLaren, ahead of Lewis Hamilton in seventh, with the second Red Bull of Max Verstappen dramatically crashing out in Q1 after losing the rear of his car without setting a lap time.
Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson and rookie Arvid Lindblad completed the top 10, with Gabriel Bortoleto securing Audi a place inside Q3 before stopping on track late in Q2 due to a technical issue.
The Australian Grand Prix race begins at 3pm AEDT on Sunday.
|Pos.
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Laps
|1
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:19.507
|1:18.934
|1:18.518
|22
|2
|12
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:20.120
|1:19.435
|1:18.811
|18
|3
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull Racing
|1:20.023
|1:19.653
|1:19.303
|19
|4
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:20.226
|1:19.357
|1:19.327
|24
|5
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:19.664
|1:19.525
|1:19.380
|26
|6
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:20.010
|1:19.882
|1:19.475
|26
|7
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:19.811
|1:19.921
|1:19.478
|25
|8
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|1:20.491
|1:20.144
|1:19.994
|24
|9
|41
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|1:20.409
|1:19.971
|1:21.247
|25
|10
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|1:20.495
|1:20.221
|14
|11
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|1:21.024
|1:20.303
|18
|12
|87
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas F1 Team
|1:21.247
|1:20.311
|18
|13
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas F1 Team
|1:20.759
|1:20.491
|18
|14
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:21.138
|1:20.501
|18
|15
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|1:21.051
|1:20.941
|19
|16
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1:21.200
|1:21.270
|18
|17
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:21.969
|10
|18
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|1:22.605
|7
|19
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|1:23.244
|8
|20
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|No time
|0
|21
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|No time
|0
|22
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|No time
|0
