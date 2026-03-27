George Russell topped opening practice for the Japanese Grand Prix with a 1m32.741s to lead a Mercedes 1-2 ahead of team-mate Kimi Antonelli at Suzuka.

Lando Norris edged McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri to secure third, with the pair finishing just behind the leading Mercedes drivers.

Charles Leclerc was fifth for Ferrari ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton, while Max Verstappen endured a low-key session in seventh, one place ahead of Liam Lawson.

Esteban Ocon and Arvid Lindblad completed the top 10, with Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg following for Audi.

Second practice for the Japanese Grand Prix gets underway at 3pm local time (5pm AEDT).

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Results: Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix, Free Practice 1



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