Kimi Antonelli topped final practice for the Japanese Grand Prix with a 1m29.362s to lead a Mercedes one-two ahead of George Russell at Suzuka.

Charles Leclerc was a distant third for Ferrari, with Oscar Piastri fourth for McLaren ahead of Lewis Hamilton, while Lando Norris recovered from limited running to finish sixth.

Nico Hulkenberg impressed in seventh for Audi, with Max Verstappen enduring a difficult session in eighth, ahead of Gabriel Bortoleto and Pierre Gasly.

Cars return to the track for qualifying at the Japanese Grand Prix at 3pm local time (5pm AEDT).

Results: Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix, Free Practice 3

Advertisements