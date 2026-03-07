The option made its debut on the service late last year and will continue to be available in 2026 for the feature race of every grand prix.

F1 TV coverage will not be available for practice or qualifying.

Commentary on the F1 TV feed is led by Alex Jacques and ex-Formula 1 driver Jolyon Palmer with support from former race strategist Ruth Buscome.

Other commentators include grand prix winner David Coulthard, GP2 Series winner Davide Valsecchi, Martin Brundle’s son Alex Bruncle, and technical analyst Sam Collins.

Foxtel users will also have access to the F1 TV app via its set-top boxes.

Confirmation of the return of the F1 TV commentary feed to Kayo Sports comes as Foxtel announced a new deal with Formula 1 to retain the broadcast rights on a multi-year deal.

Foxtel has had the exclusive rights to Formula 1 since 2015.