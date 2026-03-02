Wet weather across Saturday and Sunday kept some of the most revered machinery in their garages.

However, the majority of the action went ahead, including the Ten of the Best Shootout topped by Josh Buchan aboard a Ferrari 296 Challenge.

The rain was far less severe than initial forecasts that had brought fears the event would be cancelled.

“If the weather forecasters were right on Thursday we wouldn’t be standing here, we’d be swimming here,” surmised Buchan.

The two-time TCR Australia champion was comfortably fastest in the timed session ahead of Jordan Ormsby in a Porsche GT3R and Alex Rullo in a Porsche 992 Cup R-GT.

“Right before my run was when it really came down, so I was lucky that a few of the cars who probably weren’t going to pip us anyway went out first,” Buchan said.

“It was slippery, but it was a lot of fun. These cars are so capable that all I had to do is point it in the right direction and it did the job.”

Others to contest the Shootout included Jonathon Webb in the 2016 Bathurst-wining Holden Commodore VF and local Max Vidau in his current-spec Porsche 911 (992) GT3 Cup car.

Big names at the event included Mika Häkkinen and David Coulthard, who took to the track in a McLaren Solus GT and McLaren Senna GTR respectively.

Valtteri Bottas steered a Ferrari 812 GTS after the weather put paid to plans to drive one of two Ferrari 156/85s on hand.

A recreation of Triple Eight’s 2010 Bathurst 1-2 finish with Craig Lowndes and Jamie Whincup aboard the recently restored machines was also scrapped due to the conditions.

The immaculate Commodores still turned plenty of heads, though, among a healthy line-up of V8 Supercars machines in the paddock.

Legends Stefan Johansson, Thierry Boutsen and Martin Donnelly added to the F1 vibe, with Donnelly steering an Arrows A10B during Friday practice.