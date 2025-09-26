The 18-year-old has been competing in the all-female feeder series in a Hitech entry backed by TAG Heuer.

However she won’t be on the grid in Singapore due to the injury, her place to be taken by Briton Megan Bruce.

“TAG Heuer driver Aiva Anagnostiadis has sustained a fracture to her left foot and, as a result, is unable to take part in Round 6 of the F1 Academy Series at the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix,” read a statement from the series.

“In her absence, Megan Bruce will take to the wheel of the TAG Heuer operated by Hitech TGR car. The British driver is currently contesting her second GB4 Championship season, and finished in the top four for both rookie test sessions in Navarra last week.

“Everyone at F1 Academy, TAG Heuer and Hitech TGR wishes Aiva a speedy recovery.”

Anagnostiadis currently sits 15th in the standings with two points finishes to her name, eighth places in the opening races in Shanghai and Montreal.