Confirmation of Mori’s appointment follows Speedcafe’s report last week revealing Schenken’s near 40-year run in the role is at an end.

Mori is the current Race Director for the Super2 Series and Deputy Race Director for the Supercars Championship.

Lisa Crampton, Motorsport Australia’s Sporting & Technical Director, described Mori as a logical successor to Schenken.

“David’s world-class expertise, steadfast leadership, and vast event experience make him the perfect fit for this important position,” Crampton said.

“As Clerk of the Course for the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix since 2021 and as Deputy Clerk of the Course National for the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix for several years, David is the logical successor to departing Clerk of the Course and F1 stalwart, Tim Schenken OAM.

“The changes and role reassignments in place for 2025 reflect our commitment to elevating emerging talent into senior positions, while ensuring continued mentorship from our most experienced officials.

“This approach strikes a balance between fostering new leadership and preserving the knowledge and expertise of those who have shaped the sport for many decades.”

Mori entered the sport in 1986 as a volunteer and became part of the CAMS International Training Team in 2004.

He started employment with Motorsport Australia (then CAMS) in 2014 as Manager Training and Officials and in 2019 added Sporting Operations Executive to his duties.

That lead to his current position of Motorsport Events Manager.

“I’m honoured to take on this role at Australia’s most celebrated motorsport event,” Mori said.

“I look forward to delivering a successful Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix alongside my fellow senior officials and with the support of nearly 1000 volunteers over the four-day event.”

The AGP’s long-time national Clerk of Course, Henk van den Dungen, is also understood to be moving on from his role, although a replacement is yet to be named.

The 2025 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix will take place from March 13-16.