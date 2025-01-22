Hamilton visited Ferrari’s Maranello base for the first time on Monday where he posed for official team photos and was greeted by throngs of tifosi.

During that visit, the seven-time world champion pulled on a Ferrari race suit, which the team has shared on social media, and spent time in the Scuderia’s simulator.

Hamilton is scheduled to get behind the wheel of a Ferrari F1 car for the first time at the squad’s Fiorano test track on Wednesday.

He’s poised to drive a 2022-spec machine, as used by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz to win four races that season – the former heading the drivers’ championship in the early rounds.

In addition to his switch to Ferrari, Hamilton also is believed to have reconnected with performance coach Angela Cullen.

While the pair have not confirmed that they have renewed their professional relationship, multiple sources have claimed they have reunited.

The pair worked closely together as Hamilton dominated F1 with Mercedes before parting ways in early 2023 which saw Cullen head to the United States where she worked with fellow New Zealander Marcus Armstrong in IndyCar.

Hamilton admitted they remained in touch and even had plans to go skydiving together with speculation that they’d reconnected following posts on social media by the pair.

Hamilton posted a video of himself snowboarding in a red ski suit while Cullen published a photo of herself skiing, posed in front of a flag that appeared to brandish 44 – Hamilton’s race number.

It prompted speculation the pair were holidaying together, sparking rumours that they’d begun working together once more.

Cullen has deactivated her Instagram account in the wake of news of her reunion with the 105-time grand prix winner.