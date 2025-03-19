Featured Videos

The pay TV provider is boasting a record audience for Sunday’s wet-and-wild race across all of its platforms – Foxtel, Foxtel Go, Foxtel Now and Kayo Sports.

Figures provided to Speedcafe suggest there was a 22 percent year-on-year lift which included 55 million minutes of streaming during the race itself.

That, says Foxtel, makes it the most-watched F1 race in its history.

The blockbuster F1 viewing figures came amid what was a record-breaking weekend for Kayo Sports in particular.

As well as the record AGP numbers, there was a total of 879 million minutes streamed on the platform from Thursday-Sunday including AFL, NRL and more – another figure being touted as a four-day record.

“It was a spectacular weekend of sport with Kayo Sports the only place to watch all the action from the F1, AFL, NRL, netball, golf, basketball, surfing and much more,” said Kayo Sports CEO Julian Ogrin.

“We’re focused on delivering value for our customers, and this weekend we served up an unmatched 450 hours of live sport. The hardest thing for our customers was prioritising what to watch.”

These are the latest records to fall from the weekend which also saw unprecedented attendance figures.

The total attendance set a new benchmark of 465,498, around 13,000 better than 2024, which itself was a new record.

That was despite crowds being forced to face extreme heat on Saturday and then wet, windy weather all day on the Sunday.

The Thursday attendance was the steepest spike with an increase of around 7000, a boon for Supercars which had five on-track sessions in the absence of any F1 running.