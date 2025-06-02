The McLaren driver controlled the race from the outset at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, only surrendering the lead during pit stops to claim his fifth win of the season.

In doing so, he becomes just the third Australian to win five Formula 1 races in a single season, joining Jack Brabham and Alan Jones who each achieved the feat during their Championship winning campaigns in 1960 and 1980 respectively.

After the race, Piastri shared his delight at returning to the top step of the podium.

“It’s a lot of fun winning races at the moment,” he said. “It was a great weekend overall. The pace was really good. I’m really proud of what we have done all weekend.

“It’s a nice way to bounce back from Monaco. It’s been a great year and this weekend has been exactly the weekend I’ve been looking for.”

Lando Norris completed McLaren’s third 1-2 finish of the season, finishing 2.4 seconds behind his teammate.

Norris dropped to third at the start after a strong launch by Max Verstappen, but maintained the gap and reclaimed second by overtaking the Red Bull driver on lap 13.

Verstappen was the only front-runner to attempt a three-stop strategy, but it ultimately failed to deliver the pace required to challenge for a fourth consecutive Spanish Grand Prix victory.

His race unravelled further in the closing laps following a bizarre incident with George Russell.

After a late safety car triggered by the retirement of Russell’s teammate Kimi Antonelli, Verstappen pitted for a fourth time, fitting hard tyres.

On the restart, he struggled to defend against Charles Leclerc and Russell, who both passed him, Leclerc cleanly, and Russell more controversially.

Russell dived into turn 1 and made contact, forcing Verstappen off track. Red Bull then instructed Verstappen to cede position to Russell, prompting a furious outburst over team radio.

Verstappen was then ordered by Red Bull to let Russell through, with an angry Verstappen screaming at his team in protest.

Moments later, Verstappen appeared to intentionally drive into Russell as the Briton attempted to pass him, with the Dutchman handed a ten-second penalty for the incident, demoting him from fifth to tenth at the finish.

The late drama overshadowed a superb drive by Leclerc, who used a fresh set of mediums to perfection in his final stint to finish third. His podium finish helped Ferrari leapfrog Mercedes for second place in the Constructors’ Championship.

Russell finished fourth, ahead of an outstanding Nico Hulkenberg, who inherited fifth following Verstappen’s penalty.

The German made a blistering start, gaining five positions on the opening lap, and executed a flawless strategy to earn Kick Sauber their first points since Australia and their best race result since 2022.

Lewis Hamilton couldn’t match his teammate’s pace and settled for sixth, ahead of Racing Bulls Isack Hadjar, who notched his third consecutive points finish.

Pierre Gasly was eighth for Alpine, while Fernando Alonso finally broke through for his first points of the season in ninth place.

Piastri now leads Norris by ten points in the Drivers’ Championship, with Verstappen a further 39 points behind.