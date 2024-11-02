There’s just three races remaining after this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix but the development race is showing no sign of slowing down.

McLaren has a new rear wing in Interlagos, one of just two teams with new parts.

The constructors’ championship leaders have a circuit-specific upgrade for the nuances of a circuit with long straights and a tight infield—features that require compromising downforce across the lap.

Featured Videos

McLaren

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Rear Wing Circuit specific -Drag Range Redesigned Medium-Downforce Rear Wing Suitable to the isochronal of this circuit, a new rear wing assembly has been designed, increasing overall wing efficiency over the existing medium downforce wing. Beam Wing Circuit specific -Drag Range High Downforce Beam Wing As required by the difference in rear wing design, a new beam wing, suitable for the new medium downforce rear wing mainplane and flap has been designed to maximise overall load generated by the

assembly. Beam Wing Circuit specific -Drag Range Low Downforce Beam Wing To complement the new rear wing assembly and to extend the range of circuits where the achieved load and efficiency is suitable, a less loaded beam

wing has been designed.

Sauber