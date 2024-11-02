There’s just three races remaining after this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix but the development race is showing no sign of slowing down.
McLaren has a new rear wing in Interlagos, one of just two teams with new parts.
The constructors’ championship leaders have a circuit-specific upgrade for the nuances of a circuit with long straights and a tight infield—features that require compromising downforce across the lap.
McLaren
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Rear Wing
|Circuit specific -Drag Range
|Redesigned Medium-Downforce Rear Wing
|Suitable to the isochronal of this circuit, a new rear wing assembly has been designed, increasing overall wing efficiency over the existing medium downforce wing.
|Beam Wing
|Circuit specific -Drag Range
|High Downforce Beam Wing
|As required by the difference in rear wing design, a new beam wing, suitable for the new medium downforce rear wing mainplane and flap has been designed to maximise overall load generated by the
assembly.
|Beam Wing
|Circuit specific -Drag Range
|Low Downforce Beam Wing
|To complement the new rear wing assembly and to extend the range of circuits where the achieved load and efficiency is suitable, a less loaded beam
wing has been designed.
Sauber
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Front
Suspension
|Performance -Mechanical Setup
|New outboard suspension pick up points
|The new OB suspension provides more freedom in our mechanical setup. Re-optimized suspension fairings around this kinematics and the latest front wing are part of the update.
|Beam Wing
|Circuit specific -Balance Range
|Tandem Beam wing
|A new beam wing configuration which increases the efficiency of the beam wing system has been brought to this event.