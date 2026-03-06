With just over five minutes to go in the 45-minute session, Mattia Colnaghi’s MP Motorsport car belched flames coming out of the final turn.

He pulled over to the side of the circuit approaching Turn 1, bringing out localised yellow flags before the red flag was drawn.

The Red Bull-backed driver finished the session 15th.

It was an awkwardly timed stoppage as drivers readied themselves for a qualifying simulation.

Australia’s leading interest was Prema Racing’s James Wharton in 17th, one second off the pace of Campos Racing’s Ugo Ugochukwu.

Patrick Heuzenroeder was well off the pace in 28th as he got to grips with the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit.

He torched his tyres twice. He ran wide at Turn 3 after a front left lock-up and repeated the feat shortly after at Turn 1 and bounced over the grass.

New Zealand’s Louis Sharp was 10th and was the best of the Prema trio.

Several drivers tested the limits. Formula Regional Oceania Trophy graduates Gerrard Xie and Yevan David both explored the outfield at Turn 3 and Turn 1 respectively.

The FIA Formula 3 Championship will return at 2:00pm AEDT for qualifying to set the grid for Race 1 of the weekend.

Results: FIA Formula 3 Championship Australian Grand Prix, Practice