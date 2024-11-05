Currently sitting on top in the points are Chaz Mostert and Liam Talbot who will aim to complete a dream debut season for Arise Racing GT in their Ferrari 296 GT3.

They hold a 30-point lead, with 52 on offer across both races at Mt Panorama, with another four teams in title contention.

Second in the points and despite a tough few rounds, Bathurst local Brad Schumacher and Supercars’ Will Brown will be strong contenders in the Team MPC Audi R8 LMS Evo II.

After their first victory at the Phillip Island GT Festival, Arise’s Jaxon Evans and Elliott Schutte have come into title calculations and are four points behind the Audi. The Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Declan Fraser and Peter Hackett in the Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo sit five points further away.

Rounding out the contenders are the New Zealand pair of Tim Miles and Brendon Leitch, who had an impressive win at the opening round.

The final round has attracted Car Collection Motorsport, which will use the event as testing prior to next year’s Bathurst 12 Hour. The German outfit’s Porsche 911 GT3-R (Type 992) will be piloted by Greek-Swiss Alex Fontana and American Hash Patel who has just completed a season in International GT Open.

Sydney’s Endurance Cup winners Jayden Ojeda and Paul Lucchitti (Tigani Motorsport) and Brenton and Stephen Grove (Grove Racing) in Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evos, as well as Alex Peroni and Mark Rosser (Team BRM), and Renee Gracie and Paul Stokell (MPC) in Audis, make up the remaining Pro-Am entries.

Am Cup will be between the Mercedes-AMG teams of Garth Walden and Mike Sheargold (RAM Motorsport) who hold a 25-point lead, and Tigani Motorsport’s Theo and James Koundouris.

Also in the class is the Valmont Racing pair of Sergio Pires and Marcel Zalloua in their Audi, and the new 111 Racing Team with Darren Currie and Axel Donaldson in a Mercedes-AMG. There are single driver entries of MPC Audis of Marc Cini and Ash Samadi and the Black Wolf Motorsport Mercedes-AMG of Shane Woodman and Ben Schoots.

In the Trophy class, Valentino Astuti will have Liam Dunn codrive with him in the KMB Motorsport Aston Martin, while Stephen Coe (Ferrari 458 GT3) returns for the first time since the opening round last year.

The final round is part of the Bathurst International on November 8-10, streamed through 7plus and internationally via GTWorld.

2024 Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS – Sprint Cup – Round 5 – Bathurst