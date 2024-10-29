They finished third at the fifth round, the three-section Black Diamond Drilling Kalgoorlie Desert Race. In their Nissan V6-powered Alumicraft, they are the first Prolite class outright winners since 2017.

“What a race. We’ve had it going on all weekend, there’s been dust, there’s been everything. Just out there then, there’s a lot of cars broken down and a lot in the way, so anything really could have happened right to the end. To get in and make it, we’re stoked,” said Mel Brandle.

The final round of the year was won by the 2023 AORC title holders, Travis Robinson and Andrew Pinton in their Jimco/Nissan V6 twin turbo Pro Buggy. They covered the 363km 52s quicker than class rivals Jared Percival and Josh Howat (Element Prodigy/Toyota V6 twin turbo).

New Zealander Boston Morgan-Horan and Fergus Crabb (Geiser Bros/Chev Trophy Truck) emerged the crew to beat after they obliterated the field on Day 1.

Fifth to start, they scored an advantage when fourth-placed Stephen Ketteridge-Hall and Haylee Cowling (Bullet/Nissan Prolite) aborted their run with a throttle problem. That gave Morgan-Horan a 2min buffer to the car in front and less dust.

They finished 53s ahead of fellow Extreme 2WD competitors and Prologue winners Beau Robinson and Shane Hutt (Mason Motorsport/Duggans Chev Trophy Truck). Travis Robinson was next in front of Brandle and Percival.

Ninth and tenth were the leaders in Transportable Shade Sheds SXS were Glen Ackroyd and Michael Price, and Tony Whateley and Doug Carthew while the championship leaders James and Michael Mogford were third and 12th, all in Can-Ams.

In an intense opening 10mins of Section 2, overnight leader Morgan-Horan had a power steering issue that put them out of contention. Beau Robinson was delayed with a brake failure that took 15mins in the pits. They were later disqualified when they had outside assistance.

Ketteridge-Hall were quickest on Section 2 ahead of Dean and Jordon Terry (Tatum/Chev Pro Buggy), Adam Trewhella and Koby Grant (Rimco/Chev Pro Buggy), Troy and Deb Schoen (SS Racetech/Chev Pro Buggy) and Nic Hicks and Ben Stakelum (Element/Nissan Pro Buggy).

Travis Robinson was first in Section 3, ahead of Terry, Morgan-Horan, Trewhella, Percival, and Brandle. Overall, Nic Hicks and Ben Stakelum (Element/Nissan Pro Buggy) were fourth as Trewhella’s combined times earned him and Grant fifth ahead of Andrew Commins/Anthony Cook (Ext 2WD Geisler/Chev) and Terry.

Ackroyd continued to lead in SXS and finished eighth outright while and he and Price place third in the AORC thanks in part to the final round points-and-a-half scoring. But with second place, ninth placed Mogfords secured the outright SXS title.