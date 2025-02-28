Annabel Kennedy will be Australia’s Senior representative at the FIA Academy Trophy karting series, while Hamish Campbell will wear the green and gold in Juniors.

The FIA Academy Trophy is a one-make kart and engine series where international organisations nominate their representatives.

Australia has had success in the event previously, with Max Walton ending the Championship on the podium two years ago.

Kennedy has been selected after regular strong performances at State and National level.

Campbell, the livewire 13-year-old from Maudsland on the Gold Coast was Australia’s Junior representative at the Rotax Grand Finals in Sarno, Italy last year and recently signed with Troy Hunt’s Tony Kart Australia team. The OTK group will supply the chassis he competes in, which will be the same as what he races in the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship.

The passion of Campbell about the sport is evident for all to see.

“Representing Australia in the FIA Karting Academy Trophy is an incredible honour,” said Campbell. “It’s an opportunity to develop my skills, race against the best, and show the strength of Australian karting on a global level.”

With the news of Aiva Anagnostiadis being announced with TAG Heuer for the F1 Academy, Kennedy is looking forward to being the next trailblazer for Australian women in motorsport.

“Competing against the best drivers in the world, regardless of gender, is an opportunity I’ve

been working toward for years,” said Kennedy. “This is a chance to not only prove myself on the world stage but also inspire young female racers to chase their motorsport dreams.”

Speedcafe will livestream each round of the FIA Academy Trophy karting series.