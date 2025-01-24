Young Gold Coaster, Hamish Campbell will spearhead Tony Kart Australia’s junior campaign for this year’s SP Tools Australian Kart Championship after breaking cover in the time honoured green this week.

Campbell’s stellar 2024 season, which saw him represent Australia at the Rotax Max Grand Finals, caught the attention of OTK Australia boss, Troy Hunt who wasted little time in signing the livewire Queenslander.

“Hamish’s skills and dedication align perfectly with our mission, and we believe that with our direct factory support, he will thrive in the Championship,” said Hunt.

Campbell will enter the season as one of the favourites for the premier junior category, KA2.

He has tasted success already in 2025, last weekend finishing third in the Rotax International Asia Trophy event at Bira in Thailand, his first experience of the Tony Kart chassis.

“I’m thrilled to be part of the Tony Kart Australia family,” said Campbell. “The support from the factory is incredible, and I can’t wait to see what we can achieve together this season. My debut with Tony Kart was a fantastic experience, and I’m eager to build on that momentum.”

Tony Kart is one of the best known brands in the world of karting, made famous primarily by Michael Schumacher who’d regularly be seen in the green during the height of his F1 career. In Australia, Tony Kart alumni include the likes of Mark Winterbottom and Michael Caruso.

The SP Tools Australian Kart Championship will begin March 28-30 at Todd Road in Melbourne.