It was mandated at the Singapore Grand Prix that Verstappen complete an act of community service after swearing in an FIA press conference.

The Dutchman’s comments came as he described his car, but caught the ire of officials following a harsher stance on foul language.

Deemed to have breached the International Sporting Code, stewards decided that the world champion should “accomplish some work of public interest.”

Featured Videos

It has now been revealed that Verstappen will work with young drivers in Rwanda as he visits the African country as part of the FIA prize giving ceremony later this month.

A statement released by the sport’s governing body following Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix revealed he would work with the FIA Affordable Cross Car as part of a push to help develop the sport from grassroots level.

“The FIA has announced the details of Max Verstappen’s ‘work of public interest’ duty linked to the Stewards’ penalty for the use of unacceptable language during the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix drivers’ press conference,” a statement from the FIA noted.

“Verstappen will travel to the FIA Awards Ceremony which takes place as part of the General Assemblies next week in Kigali, Rwanda to collect his fourth consecutive FIA Formula One World Championship trophy.

“While in Kigali he will undertake some work with junior competitors as part of the grassroots development programme organised by the Rwanda Automobile Club (RAC).

“The activity will involve an FIA Affordable Cross Car which was built locally in Rwanda by the RAC from blueprints provided by the FIA.

“Design blueprints for the Level 2 category Affordable Cross Car project have been delivered to the global network of 147 National Sporting Authorities (ASNs).”