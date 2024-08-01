Spain, Paraguay, and Saudi Arabia have been confirmed as the new host venues at the expense of Croatia, Poland, and Latvia.

Croatia was the longest running WRC event of those cancelled, having been held since 2021.

Poland returned to the calendar this year for the first time but has been an on again, off again fixture having with WRC rallies in 1973, 2009, and 2014–2017 before its 2024 return.

This year marked the first time WRC visited Latvia. The rally was blighted by spectator control issues.

Rally Islas Canarias will be held on the asphalt roads of the Canary Islands. The event has been a staple of the European Rally Championship and was first held in 1977.

Rally del Paraguay makes its debut on a multi-year deal as does Rally Saudi Arabia, which signed a 10-year agreement with WRC Promoter.

Rally Estonia also returns to the calendar after a one-year hiatus, replacing Rally Latvia.

WRC will visit four continents in Africa (one), Asia (one), Europe, and South America (two).

“This is a hugely exciting calendar which perfectly blends our traditional rallies with three exciting new challenges, two of which are outside of Europe, highlighting once again the global appeal of our championship,” said WRC Promoter managing director Jona Siebel.

“From the ice in the French Alps, knee-deep snow in Sweden, blinding dust in Kenya and Sardinia, high-speed gravel roller coasters in Finland and Estonia and finally deserts in Saudi Arabia – the variety we are offering in 2025 is unrivalled.”

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem added: “It is fantastic to see such a full calendar of events for the 2025 WRC season.

“Alongside classic locations fans know and love, the introduction of new rallies in Spain, Paraguay, and Saudi Arabia adds even more excitement and reflects the global diversity of competitors and rally fans alike.”

2025 FIA World Rally Championship calendar