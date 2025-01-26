After a difficult opening heat race at the first round of the WSK Super Masters Series in Italy for both Australian drivers – Jay Kostecki and William Calleja – both have fought back with strong second and third heats, positioning them well for Sunday’s Pre-Finals.

The highlight for the Aussies – and potentially across all categories for the weekend – was Kostecki’s run in the Groups B vs D race where he stormed forward 10 places from his 12th grid spot to finish second. His third and final heat where he finished 13th.

This positions him in ninth starting position for the second Pre-Final tonight Australian time.

Calleja also had a strong day. Starting fourth in his heats, he finished both in fourth position.

This places the Melbourne racer in fourth for the second Pre-Final tonight.

Pre-Finals begin at 8pm AEDT tonight with a livestream to cover all categories and the Finals.