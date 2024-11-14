At the VAILO Adelaide 500 this weekend, Borg is in contention for a third Tyrepower V8 SuperUte title in a row aboard his Team Motion Racing Isuzu D-MAX.

However he came to grief around three minutes before the session’s end. The Isuzu spun out of the corner and ended up against the inside wall. Borg was third fastest in the session and on the fastest lap of the session when the accident happened.

Preliminary assessment by Team Motion Racing suggested the damage was not too bad.

“A lot of it seems more superficial than anything major,” said Category Manager Luke Sieders.

Since the category shunned the turbo diesel powerplants and opted for category-spec Warspeed prepared LS3 6.2lt engine in 2021, Borg has been the most prolific winner with two titles to Ryal Harris’ one.

Cameron Crick (Ford Ranger) leads the series on 1040 points, followed by last year’s runner-up Adam Marjoram (D-MAX) three points behind, and Marjoram’s teammate Borg seven points behind Crick.

To be contested over four races on the streets of Adelaide, the biggest Tyrepower V8 SuperUtes field since inception will on the Supercar support program with a record 24 vehicle entry.