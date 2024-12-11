The category will partner with ARG for the first two rounds, and race at Race Tassie on Symmons Plains and the Bathurst 6 Hour on Mt Panorama.

The remaining rounds will be at Sydney Motorsport Park in NSW, The Bend in South Australia with Phillip Island in Victoria for the season finale.

The ARG events will bring with it streaming on Fox/Kayo with still to be confirmed, free-to-air windows on Saturday and Sunday. All the other rounds will stream on Blendline TV.

“Season 2025 will see us travel nationally with five events across four states at some of Australia’s best circuits,” said Series Director, Matt Baragwanath.

“The series is already renowned for its relaxed, cost effective, inclusive atmosphere and this will continue in 2025 at each round. We provide a great platform for many drivers of varying budgets and many different manufacturers within our series.

“We are super excited about our collaboration with ARG, the highlight of the season will definitely be Easter at Bathurst, as support to the Hi-Tec Oils 6 Hour, where our competitors will enjoy plenty of track time.”

The round formats will feature at least two 20-minute practice sessions, a 20minute qualifying session and three 25-minute races held over Friday, Saturday and Sunday at each event.

The series is open to prototype-style sports cars and no control tyre rules. Vehicles can run on tyres that best suit them. There are three classes – AP1 (Prototype)Vehicles, AP2 (Supersports/Radical) and AP3 (Motorcycle engines) – with each after series winners’ awards.

Winners of this year’s four round season were Jason Makris (AP1), Ben Cheney (AP2) and Terry Peovitis (AP3).

2025 Australian Prototype Series Calendar