With years of history and large grids in 2023, the Production Car Racing Pty Ltd for Production Cars, will again deliver unrivalled track time, which in 2024 will be supported by a free-to-air broadcast package across 7plus and 7mate.

The new deal with the Seven Network will feature the racing from both the Saturday and Sunday of each event with every APC race live and free throughout 2024.

“We are very excited to make this announcement that the Australian Production Cars will enjoy such a strong and well broadcast calendar in 2024,” said category manager Troy Williams.

“In particular, the expanded broadcast package will deliver something that our competitors and fans have been calling out for – every race of the 2024 season broadcast, and on a free platform to boot.”

After a year of racing jointly with GT4, the APC series will again be its own entity for the 2024 season. The opening round is scheduled for Sandown Raceway across February 9-11 with four 30min races, before going to The Bend Motorsport Park for quartet of one-hour races on May 31-June 2.

Round three will be held at Queensland Raceway on July 12-14, with a pair of two-hour races. Then after a break, the penultimate round will be held at Sydney Motorsport Park on October 18-20 with another four one-hour races. The Bathurst International with four 30min races will provide the finale on November 8-10.

“With 16 hours of racing across the five events, we continue to focus on delivering a professional and affordable national level series for 3E Production Cars across Australia.

“We remain committed to creating a product that meets the needs of our competitors and fans who want track time, exposure for sponsors, race coverage, and the kind of racing and camaraderie that APC is famous for,” Williams added.

For further information on Australian Production Cars, contact [email protected] or visit ausprodcars.com.au.