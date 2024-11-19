While the tracks, the eligibility and age requirements have been finalised, as well as the calendar month for each round, the actual dates are still in the air.

Speedcafe understands that there could still be some shuffling of some dates as the various track promoters lock in state championship and other events in what will be a very congested year ahead.

What we do know is that the championship will start and finish at Sydney Motorsport Park. The circuit promoters, the Australian Racing Drivers’ Club, have set aside the final weekend of March and a September date, but they could be adjusted a week either way.

It would appear that these two rounds would be on the recently announced Trophy Tour while Shell V-Power Motorsport Park at The Bend will host two rounds, in May and July, with the fourth round at Phillip Island.

Next year’s championship will also be opened up to both generation of cars, the Gen 1 Ford-powered Mygale and the Gen 2 Tatuus, powered by an Abarth engine (for the overall champion), separated into two groups on the grid.

Envisaged as the pathway from karting to international open wheeler categories, drivers aged 14 years of age are now eligible to participate in the Gen 1 Mygale car while 15 is the minimum age for Gen 2.

A number of Cups will be awarded to reward drivers in different classes, Masters Cup (aged 18 and over in both Gens) and Junior Cup (aged 14-17 in Gen 1).

Drivers can elect to purchase a car outright and run it privately or select a team to prepare the owner’s vehicle. A team can provide a car for a driver to lease and race in an ‘arrive-and-drive’ format as well.

Next year the Australian Formula 4 Championship will be promoted by AGI Sport who currently run the ARDC Race Academy, Formula 4 programs across Asia, UAE, Middle East and North America. AGI has been an active team since the AF4’s inception in 2015.

It has served as a technical partner of Motorsport Australia’s Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy Asia-Pacific Selection Program and will continue to be an active team in the Championship. Motorsport Australia ensure the sporting and technical regulations are adhered to.

The Championship welcomes other teams and privateers to participate in the 2025 season, with interested participants encouraged to contact AGI Sport.