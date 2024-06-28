Regarded as a big breeding ground for young talent in Australia, the category has “lost its way” in recent years because of a conflict of rules and regulations which have seen more cars in garages and backyard sheds than on race tracks.

A recent downturn in competitor numbers saw the ‘future' strategy meeting called by one of the category's biggest supporters, Garry Connelly, who managed to rally many of the category's premier stakeholders.

The meeting, attended by 20 interested parties, was convened by Connelly, an FIA F1 steward, whose foundation Racing Together fields Excels for its Indigenous Youth racing programme.

It is understood Connelly hosted and facilitated the meeting at the request of a number of competitors and other stakeholders involved in Excel racing in Queensland.

The meeting was attended by Motorsport Australia CEO Sunil Vohra (via zoom) and Track Attack (AASA) promoter Brett Peters.

It's understood a range of issues were discussed including how to have a level playing field between competitors and how to get some cars back racing which are currently prevented from doing so by a change in the regulations which are drafted by the Circuit Excel Racing Association (CERA).

Representatives of CERA were evidently invited to the meeting but did not attend.

It is believed the meeting also discussed simpler ways of ensuring vehicle compliance and equality of competition plus promotion of the category which many saw as the real and affordable development pathway to motorsport in Australia especially for young people coming from karting.

Other high-profile attendees included current Supercar champ Brodie Kostecki (who raced Excels), Paul Morris and Roland Dane who were joined by a number of engine and car builders.

Speedcafe.com understands that the meeting was positive, but it was made clear that progress could only be made if some actions were taken to harmonize the current Track Attack technical regulations and those of CERA.