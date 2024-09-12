The 2024 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul also featured Michelin Supersport, Race and Road Supersport 300, Nolan Superbike Masters, and the Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series.

Olly Simpson, Will Nassif, Keo Watson and Joel Heinrich were the overall winners in the respective classes on a cold, windy, and then wet September weekend.

In Race 2 of Supersport, championship leader Jonathan Nahlous (Yamaha) crashed and chief rival Archie McDonald (Yamaha) was collateral damage. Polesitter Simpson (Yamaha) won his first race of the season and reduce Nahlous’ lead in the standings to just 20 points.

Supersport 300 had numerous position changes where Yamaha riders Nassif and Scott Nicholson won their first races as they finished first and second overall.

Race 1 between defending Masters champion Keo Watson (Yamaha FZR1000) and Jack Passfield (Yamaha FZR1040) was a cracker. They were locked in heavy combat for the five laps, but in Race 2 Watson cleared off. The scheduled third encounter was canned due to the inclement weather.

For the second time this season, the Yamaha motorcycle engined Aussie Racing Cars were on the ASBK program. Heinrich retook the points lead from Kody Garland and has a one-point advantage with a round to go. Cody Brewczynski is another point behind in what will be a three-way fight for the title.

IMAGES: Russell Colvin