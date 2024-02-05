Tyre distributor TyresRU will supply technical support at all AFO rounds as Giti expands its presence in the open wheeler series that caters for Formula 3, Formula 4, Toyota Race Series cars and others.

The company has supplied tyres has supplied to many world series throughout Asia, Europe, North America, and Oceania for nearly a decade.

“Giti Tire is fast becoming a brand of choice when it comes to formula racing and it's a great chance to work with the factory in Singapore and the team here at Tyres4U who are experts in their field,” said AFO category manager Tim Macrow.

“Having Giti Tire as a naming rights partner is a great step forward for AFO as we grow in our second year. Also having the GTR1 tyre as our main racing tyre in 2024 means we are also now aligned with various overseas open-wheeler series that run the same brand of tyre.

“This will help young Aussie racers transition to international competition more easily from AFO, and it's a great tyre that will suit all of our various open wheelers across our classes.”

In 2023 Trent Grubel won the AFO series title outright in his Dallara F312 Formula 3, ahead of Ryan How and Miles Bromley. The AFO4 class (Gen 1 F4) winner was Kristian Janev for AGI Sport ahead of Brodie Norris and Chris Huang.

“Tyres4U is thrilled to be supporting Australian motorsport, particularly the pipeline of drivers from the AFO series to the international racing stage,” added Tyres4U Marketing Manager Tracey Griffin.

“We have a strong partnership with Giti Tire and together hope to grow the brand presence for this smart premium tyre, on and off the race track. We look forward to being a partner that supports the growth and development of the AFO series.”

The 2024 Giti Australian Formula Open season will begin next weekend for the first of three Shannons SpeedSeries rounds this year with two others at state championship events in Victoria and New South Wales.

After Sandown, the series will be at Sydney Motorsport Park on May 24-26, then The Bend (June 7-9), Queensland Raceway (July 19-21), a return to Sydney on October 18-20, and Phillip Island (November 28-30) for Island Magic.